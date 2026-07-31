"Look, I heard you don't like me, why the f**k you listenin'?" she spits. "Ayy I'm a slapper, toe tagger/You think I'm talkin' 'bout your fave? B***h, at her."



"I was sparin' b***hes, for real, y'all was lucky/But this year, I'm pullin' up and s***tin' like a Huggie," she continues.



Cardi N wraps up the track with a killer third verse, in which she wishes she would've "sent this beat to Kash Doll." Could we see a remix in the future? Based on her reaction to the shout-out, the Detroit rapper is definitely down to hop on the track.

After announcing the single earlier this week, fans noticed that Bardi unpinned the post about her second LP AM I THE DRAMA? Fans believe that "AH HA" could be the beginning of what appears to be the rollout for her third studio album. The hard-hitting track also sits pretty at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by Tyga, Rod Wave, Dave East, Juicy J, and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE