Rap Rising: Cardi B Claps Back At Her Haters With New Single 'AH HA'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 31, 2026
Cardi B's first solo single of the year is finally here.
On Friday, July 31, the Bronx bombshell delivered her new song "AH HA" as promised. Produced by DJ SwanQo, Bardi kicks off the track by throwing bows at her haters and laughing at her competition. As previewed in her viral snippet, she vows not to be trapped by any man and accepts that jealous women hate her. In the second verse, Cardi B brags about jumping off boats while on her lavish vacation in the Caribbean. She also aims her competitors and warns them that she's going hard once again this year.
"Look, I heard you don't like me, why the f**k you listenin'?" she spits. "Ayy I'm a slapper, toe tagger/You think I'm talkin' 'bout your fave? B***h, at her."
"I was sparin' b***hes, for real, y'all was lucky/But this year, I'm pullin' up and s***tin' like a Huggie," she continues.
Cardi N wraps up the track with a killer third verse, in which she wishes she would've "sent this beat to Kash Doll." Could we see a remix in the future? Based on her reaction to the shout-out, the Detroit rapper is definitely down to hop on the track.
After announcing the single earlier this week, fans noticed that Bardi unpinned the post about her second LP AM I THE DRAMA? Fans believe that "AH HA" could be the beginning of what appears to be the rollout for her third studio album. The hard-hitting track also sits pretty at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by Tyga, Rod Wave, Dave East, Juicy J, and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Cardi B, "AH HA"
Tyga, $TARFACE (Album)
Logic, Paradise Records (Compilation Album)
Too $hort, Sir Too $hort, Vol. 2 (Drink & Smoke) (Album)
Kurupt & DJ Battlecat, Tales From My Hood (Album)
Jacquees, Mood 2 (Album)
Dave East & Harry Fraud, Price of Pain (Album)
Davido, ORIADÉ (Album)
Isaiah Falls, LVRS PARADISE: SIDE B (Album)
Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash, Resonance Frequency (Album)
EZ MIL, EZ MIL, 3RD WRLD VOL. 1 (EP)
Meek Mill, "Nightmares To Dreams"
Rod Wave, "Hustle"
French Montana & Max B, "Cheat Code (Follow Me)"
Trippie Redd, "Swagger"
Wale featuring Elmiene, "Overthink"
Tee Grizzley, "No Effort 2"
Russ, "Coulda Shoulda Woulda"
Ray Vaughn, "Look Don't Touch"
Fivio Foreign featuring The Fire Choir, "Chasin"
Johnny Venus, "Porsche 911"
Jon Keith featuring Chance The Rapper, "YOU CAN ALWAYS COME BACK HOME"
KARRAHBOOO featuring Zukenee, "KEEP UP W ME"
Skilla Baby, "Show Me Love"
SOB x RBE featuring DaBoii, Yhung T.O. & Slimmy B, "Ten Summers"
Rapsody, "Apple Juice"
The Musalini & 9th Wonder, "Pocket Full"
Paul Wall featuring Termanology & Bun B, "Feeling"
Big Boogie, "Rich Wizard"
Hunxho featuring BabyDrill, "Throw It"
Baron Von Alias, “Run It Up” featuring Elzhi, Guilty Simpson and Keisha Shontelle + “Better Know” featuring Rapper Big Pooh and Darien Brockington