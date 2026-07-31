Seattle Police Chief Resigns After Festival Shooting

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned following criticism over his absence during a chaotic shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday (July 26). The shooting near the Space Needle left three people dead, including one suspect, and injured four others, among them a 2-year-old boy. Mayor Katie Wilson confirmed Barnes's resignation on Thursday (July 30), following reports that she had asked him to step down or face termination.

Barnes was attending a law enforcement conference in Texas when the shooting occurred. The Seattle Police Department and the mayor's office faced criticism for delayed communication during the incident, with nearly five hours passing before officials provided updates to the public. Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis eventually addressed the media, alongside the mayor, Governor Bob Ferguson, and U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal.

Several community organizations, including the Seattle NAACP, rallied to support Barnes, crediting him with improving police-community relations and reducing gun violence. However, Barnes's frequent trips to Chicago, where his family resides, drew criticism. He had made four trips to Chicago this year, totaling 18 days.

Barnes was appointed by former Mayor Bruce Harrell in December 2024, following his tenure as chief in Madison, Wisconsin. Despite the controversy, Barnes expressed gratitude for his time in Seattle, stating, "I hope this transition gives the city and this department the opportunity to return full focus to what matters most, addressing youth gun violence and preventing more tragedies."

Deputy Chief Andre Sayles, a veteran with over two decades of experience, will serve as interim chief. The resignation comes as Seattle prepares for the Seafair Weekend Festival, set to begin Friday (July 31).