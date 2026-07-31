In a thrilling surprise for fans, Sombr brought out 5 Seconds of Summer during his set at Lollapalooza on Thursday (July 30) in Chicago, Illinois.

The collaboration saw the Australian pop-rock band join Sombr on stage to perform their hit song "She Looks So Perfect," electrifying the crowd with their energetic rendition. The unexpected appearance happened during Sombr's high-energy performance. He introduced the band: "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, the greatest band in the f***ing world, 5 Seconds of Summer!" The crowd erupted with enthusiasm, marking a standout moment of the festival's opening day.

Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, included "My Body Isn’t Ready," "Potential," and "Homewrecker" in his electrifying Lollapalooza performance, which takes place during a breakthrough year for the artist. He's also taken the stage at the Grammy Awards, Coachella and more. 5 Seconds of Summer also performed their own set earlier in the day, including a surprise rock rendition of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream." Following their surprise collab with Sombr, 5 Seconds of Summer is slated to host an official Lollapalooza after-show on Saturday night (August 1) at The Salt Shed in Chicago.