State Department Expands Trump Passport Availability

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday (July 30) that it will expand the availability of commemorative passports featuring President Donald Trump's image due to "overwhelming demand." Initially introduced in the spring, these "Patriot Passports" were designed to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and were first offered in early July to applicants at the Washington, DC passport agency.

The special passports display President Trump leaning over the Resolute Desk, with his signature on the inside cover. The document also includes the text of the Declaration of Independence and an image of its signing. The State Department will now produce an additional 250,000 of these passports, making them available at passport application events across the country.

Americans interested in obtaining the commemorative passport can apply in person at special "250th Anniversary commemorative passport application events" scheduled for August and September. These events will be held at various passport offices nationwide, including locations in Centennial, Colorado; Chicago; Dallas; Detroit; Minneapolis; New Orleans; and Stamford, Connecticut. According to a State Department spokesperson, the agency has received over 30,000 inquiries since July 4 from individuals eager to apply for the "Patriot Passport."

For those not interested in the commemorative passport, standard passport applications can still be processed online, by mail, or at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad. The traditional design is also available for in-person applicants at the Washington, DC passport office.

The Trump passport is the first to feature a sitting president's likeness and includes quotes from several past presidents. The State Department's decision to expand the availability of these passports reflects the significant public interest in this unique commemorative document.