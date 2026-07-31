Tame Impala and Jennie thrilled fans with a surprise performance of their hit 'Dracula (Remix)' at Boston's TD Garden on Wednesday (July 30). This marked the first time the artists performed the song live together.Jennie, wearing a black gothic-inspired dress, joined Kevin Parker on stage during the band's set. The stage was illuminated with red lights, and red confetti filled the air during the second verse, creating a memorable spectacle for the audience.

The collaboration between Tame Impala and Jennie, released in February, quickly became a commercial success. It reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200, marking Tame Impala's first appearance in the top 10 of the latter chart. According to a mid-year music report by Luminate, 'Dracula (Remix)' is one of the most-streamed songs of the year, with nearly one billion global streams.

Parker hinted at a surprise earlier in the evening, telling the audience, "This is going to be a special night, you'll see." As the performance concluded, he praised Jennie, saying, "Jennie, you're a f****** legend."

This collaboration brought together the psych-rock band and the pop artist for a unique musical experience. The remix's success has been fueled by its viral popularity on social media platforms like TikTok. Fans can expect more from Tame Impala as they continue their North American tour supporting their latest album, 'Deadbeat.'