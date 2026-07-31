Tems Becomes First African Female Artist To Go Diamond In The U.S.

Tems has been on a roll ever since she struck gold with Wizkid for their collaboration "Essence," which went 5x Platinum last year. The Nigerian singer has earned a few Platinum plaques over the past few years, including "Higher" and "Free Mind." She's also released notable projects like her 2024 LP, Born in the Wild, and her most recent EP, Love Is a Kingdom. The aforementioned project features her latest single "What You Need," which is currently dominating the airwaves. She performed the song during her set at the 2026 BET Awards and will perform it again at her upcoming performance at Afro+ Fest in Maryland on Labor Day Weekend.



In addition to her work onstage, Tems is also working on her next movie soundtrack. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will serve as the executive producer of the soundtrack for Children of Blood and Bone, which is the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s fantasy novel.



Watch Angela Yee talk about Tems' latest achievement below.