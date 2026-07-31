Terry Rozier's Attorneys Ask To Dismiss Charges

Attorneys for NBA veteran Terry Rozier have filed a motion to dismiss charges against their client, as revealed in a new court filing today. Federal prosecutors allege that Rozier was involved in a gambling scheme where he accepted a $100,000 bribe to manipulate his performance in a 2023 game. However, Rozier's legal team argues that he was unaware of the alleged prop bets placed on his performance.

The charges against Rozier include bribery in sporting contests and honest services wire fraud conspiracy. These charges are part of a larger federal indictment involving 34 defendants, including former NBA player Damon Jones and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. The indictment claims Rozier informed co-defendant Deniro Laster that he would leave a game early due to a leg injury, allowing bettors to place wagers on his performance. Rozier allegedly exited the game after nine minutes, which led to most bets winning.

Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, has criticized the prosecution's case, stating that other defendants are falsely implicating Rozier to gain favor with prosecutors. Trusty maintains that the new charges are an attempt to make something stick, despite a previous motion to dismiss the initial charges.

The case has had significant implications for Rozier's career. He was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Miami Heat in January 2024 but was waived by the team in April. Rozier's trial is set for February 8, 2027, as U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall considers the motion to dismiss.

The NBA and the Hornets are named as victims in the indictment, and the case is expected to face further legal challenges. Rozier's attorneys continue to assert his innocence, with Trusty stating, "Terry still stands strong... He’ll be strong when his day of exoneration comes."