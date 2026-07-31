Trump Announces Hamas Disarmament Deal

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (July 30) that a deal has been reached to disarm Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. According to Trump, the agreement, facilitated by the Board of Peace, includes the complete disarmament of all armed factions in Gaza. As part of the deal, Israel will withdraw from the enclave, and a new Palestinian government will be established.

The agreement, which Trump described as a "monumental step" towards peace, will be implemented in structured phases. The disarmament process involves the entry of a National Committee and an International Stabilization Force into Gaza. The National Committee will oversee the inventory and storage of weapons, with international verification. The disarmament is tied to Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza, with no weapons to be handed over to Israel or any non-Palestinian body.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas's negotiating team, confirmed the agreement but emphasized that implementation depends on Israel fulfilling its obligations, including withdrawal and reconstruction progress. The deal is part of the second phase of a US-brokered ceasefire plan, which aims to transition Gaza to a new governance model.

Israel has not yet commented on the agreement. However, Trump stated that the deal is a significant milestone in his 20-point Gaza peace plan. He thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for their roles in the negotiations. The agreement has faced skepticism, with some groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad expressing reservations.

The disarmament process is expected to take between 200 and 250 days, with the National Committee assuming authority over each area after verification. The new Palestinian police force, supported by an international stabilization force, will be responsible for security.

The deal follows a devastating conflict in the enclave, which resulted in over 73,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza's health ministry. The agreement's success hinges on cooperation from all parties involved and adherence to the outlined commitments.