Trump Clarifies Stance on Ukraine Missile Licenses

By iHeartRadio

July 31, 2026

2026 NATO Leaders Summit In Ankara
Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced on Friday (July 31) that the United States has not agreed to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot missile systems. During a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump highlighted the complexity and sensitivity of sharing such advanced military technology, noting that countries receiving it could potentially become future adversaries.

Trump's remarks come shortly after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had expressed optimism about securing licenses for the production of these systems. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Patriot systems for Ukraine's defense against Russian missile attacks and indicated ongoing discussions with U.S. officials and defense companies.

Despite earlier statements suggesting potential approval, Trump expressed uncertainty about the decision, citing concerns over the U.S.'s diminishing stockpiles of advanced weaponry. He stated that while discussions continue, the transfer of such technology remains unlikely.

The issue remains a top priority for Ukraine, with Zelenskyy reiterating the country's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities. He mentioned ongoing talks with defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, to explore co-production possibilities.

For more information, visit CNBC, Anadolu Agency, and Ukrainska Pravda.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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