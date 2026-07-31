Trump, Miller Warn Of Spain Migrant Surge Impact

President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief for Policy Stephen Miller are using the recent migrant surge in Ceuta, Spain, as a warning about potential future U.S. immigration issues. They claim that if Democrats regain power, the U.S. could face a similar situation. Tens of thousands of migrants recently crossed into Ceuta from Morocco, prompting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to blame human smuggling networks for the crisis. The influx has sparked political and security concerns across Europe, with leaders calling for stricter border controls.

In a Friday interview with Fox News, Trump pointed to images from Ceuta, stating, "That's going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in." Miller echoed these sentiments on social media, warning that Democrats would welcome a similar border collapse in the U.S. if they regain power. The Washington Times reported that approximately 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta in a single day, with Spanish officials estimating around 50,000 crossings.

The crisis has drawn reactions from European leaders, with calls for tougher border measures and discussions about the Schengen free movement area. Kurdistan24 reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged for immediate action to address the situation. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the situation as a genuine threat to Europe's borders.

As the U.S. midterm elections approach, immigration remains a central issue. Trump and Miller's comments highlight the ongoing debate over U.S. immigration policies and their potential impact on national security.