Trump Unveils Gaza Peace Plan With Hamas Disarmament

President Donald Trump has announced a new 15-point roadmap designed to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The plan, developed by the Board of Peace, outlines a phased ceasefire, the transfer of civilian governance to a transitional authority, and the complete disarmament of Hamas and other military groups. The roadmap aims to secure an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and establish a new Palestinian government.

The Board of Peace, established last year to facilitate peace and reconstruction in Gaza, released the roadmap on Thursday (July 30). According to the plan, both Hamas and Israel must cease military operations, with Hamas agreeing to hand over civilian governance to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). The NCAG, supervised by the Board of Peace, will oversee the disarmament process and ensure compliance with the roadmap.

Hamas has agreed to the proposal and is urging mediators to secure Israel's approval. However, Israeli officials remain skeptical and have not yet committed to the plan. An International Verification Committee (IVC) will oversee each phase of the process, ensuring both parties fulfill their commitments before moving forward.

The roadmap's second phase involves the complete disarmament of Hamas and other military groups, with Israel beginning a phased withdrawal from Gaza. The NCAG will consolidate governance and security power, operating under the principle of "One Authority, One Law, One Weapon." The process will be supported by an International Stabilization Force (ISF) and is expected to take between 200 and 300 days.

Despite the announcement, skepticism remains high among Palestinians due to Israel's history of not adhering to previous agreements. The plan ties Hamas's disarmament directly to Israel's withdrawal, meaning any delays or new conditions could halt the process. The roadmap comes ahead of Israel's general election in October, with political pressure mounting on the government to maintain its military presence in Gaza.

The Board of Peace's agreement is part of Trump's broader 20-point plan to bring peace to the region, but concerns persist about the board's mandate and its potential to replace the United Nations. While the plan represents a significant step towards peace, its success depends on the cooperation and commitment of both Hamas and Israel.