At Least 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Twin Falls, Idaho Shooting

By iHeartRadio

August 1, 2026

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

In Twin Falls, Idaho, an active shooter incident near an In-N-Out Burger has resulted in at least three fatalities and two injuries. The shooting occurred this afternoon in an area bustling with businesses, causing chaos and panic among locals. As of now, it is unclear whether the suspect is among the victims.

Authorities are investigating the scene, and details are still emerging. The Twin Falls Police Department has not yet confirmed the identities of those involved. Idaho Governor Brad Little has taken to social media to ask residents to keep the Twin Falls community in their prayers during this difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Residents are urged to stay clear of the area while law enforcement continues their work.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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