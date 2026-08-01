The Smashing Pumpkins made a triumphant return to the Lollapalooza stage on Thursday (July 31), marking their first headlining slot at the festival in 32 years. The iconic Chicago-bred band last headlined Lollapalooza in 1994. During their set, band frontman Billy Corgan surprised the crowd by bringing out special guests Olivia Rodrigo and Yungblud.

Yungblud was the first to join the stage, performing "Luna" from the band's 1993 album Siamese Dream. The British rocker, who had just finished his own set at the festival, described the experience as a "dream come true." Shortly after, Corgan introduced Olivia Rodrigo as a "very, very special guest." Rodrigo, dressed in a sheer dress and knee-high stockings, performed "Thirty-Three" from the Pumpkins' 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The surprise performances highlighted the influence of '90s alt-rock on Rodrigo's music. Rodrigo's albums SOUR and GUTS both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while Yungblud recently won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance. The Smashing Pumpkins' set was part of a week-long celebration dubbed "Pumpkinpalooza," which included a sold-out show at the Riviera Theatre and a pop-up shop near Grant Park.

As reported by Billboard, the Smashing Pumpkins' performance was a nostalgic nod to the '90s. The band now prepares for their "Rats in the Cage" tour, starting September 30 in Columbus, Ohio, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of _Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness_.