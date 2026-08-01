"Sopranos" Star Vincent Pastore Dead At 80

Actor Vincent Pastore, best known for his role as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on HBO's 'The Sopranos,' has passed away at the age of 80. Pastore was found dead at his home in the Bronx on Saturday (August 1) by a neighbor after not being heard from for several days. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Born on July 14, 1946, in the Bronx, Pastore served in the Navy during the Vietnam War before earning a drama degree from Pace University. His acting career began in his 40s with a role in 'Black Roses.' He gained recognition in mob-related films such as 'Goodfellas,' 'Carlito's Way,' and 'Men of Respect.'

Pastore's breakthrough came with his role in the 1999 drama 'The Sopranos,' where he played a mob enforcer turned FBI informant, a character whose demise remains one of the show's most memorable moments. Pastore also appeared in films like 'Shark Tale,' 'Revolver,' and 'Mickey Blue Eyes,' and had TV roles in 'Law & Order' and 'Yellowjackets.'

Beyond acting, Pastore was a reality TV fixture, appearing on shows like 'Celebrity Apprentice' and 'Dancing with the Stars.' His manager, Bob McGowan, remembered him as "a great guy" who was "very charitable."

Pastore is survived by his daughter, Renee. His passing marks the end of a career built on portraying tough, memorable characters.