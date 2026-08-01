Western US Sweats Under Record-Breaking Heatwave, Increased Wildfire Risk

A powerful heat wave is pushing record-high temperatures across the Western United States, raising wildfire risks and prompting officials to urge people to stay indoors and hydrated. The National Weather Service reported that a heat dome—an area of high pressure trapping hot air—stretches from Arizona to Montana, with extreme heat expected to last through Sunday (August 2) but ease shortly afterward.

According to the National Weather Service, Las Vegas is forecast to hit 115 degrees Fahrenheit, Phoenix may reach 116F, and El Centro, California, could set a record at 118F. In Montana, Great Falls could see a record 104F, while Helena is expected to match or exceed its previous high of 102F. Overnight lows in some areas will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, offering little relief.

The heat is not only uncomfortable but dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations.

Officials across the region have issued red flag warnings, with high winds and dry conditions increasing the risk of wildfires. In Washington state, Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency and banned most outdoor burning as large fires continue to burn.

The U.S. Forest Service reports that most of Southern California, except for the coast, faces heightened wildfire danger through Sunday (August 2). Eastern Oregon is also battling multiple large wildfires, including the Rowe Creek Complex. The ongoing drought and low humidity, combined with this heat wave, are making fire conditions particularly severe.

Long-term forecasts from the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict a hotter-than-normal summer across most of North America, especially in July and August. Many regions in the West are expected to remain drier than usual, adding to ongoing fire concerns.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to drop after the weekend, bringing some relief to the region. Still, authorities urge everyone to take precautions, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat, and stay alert to local advisories as wildfire risks remain high.