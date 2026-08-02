Ariana Grande To Step Back From Spotlight After Tour, Rep Says

Ariana Grande plans to step away from the public eye after completing her 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' in London on September 1. Her representative confirmed this decision, citing the "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" of her appearance as a key factor. This scrutiny intensified following the release of her 'Petal' music video, which drew comments about her physical appearance.

Concerns about Grande's health were amplified when actress Jameela Jamil expressed worry over the singer's appearance, suggesting it could negatively influence young fans. Despite these concerns, a source close to Grande assured that she performs her physically demanding shows "healthily and successfully" each night.

Grande's decision to step back also means she will not participate in the West End revival of 'Sunday in the Park with George' alongside her 'Wicked' co-star Jonathan Bailey. Her representative stated that Grande is eager to finish the tour "healthily and happily" before taking a well-deserved break.

The singer has previously addressed public commentary on her body, reminding fans that appearances can be misleading. As reported by TMZ, Grande emphasized that the period when people thought she looked her "healthiest" was actually an unhealthy time in her life.

Grande's tour will conclude with performances at the O2 Arena in London from August 15 to September 1, marking the end of a significant chapter before her hiatus from public-facing work.