Extreme Heat Continues Out West

An intense heat dome is causing scorching temperatures from San Diego to North Dakota today (Sunday, August 2), with forecasters predicting highs up to 20 degrees above normal across the Western U.S. This weather pattern, known as a heat dome, is trapping heat from Southern California to West Texas and from the Central Rockies to the Upper Plains, raising concerns about daily record highs and an increased risk of wildfires.

According to the Associated Press, cities like Palm Springs, California, hit 117 degrees on Saturday and could reach similar temperatures today. Phoenix is also expected to experience highs of 115 degrees both today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service warns that the dangerous heat will persist, with overnight lows remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s, offering little relief.

The extreme heat is exacerbating wildfire risks, particularly in areas already experiencing drought conditions. The National Weather Service has issued heat alerts across the region, advising people to stay indoors and hydrated. In Las Vegas, temperatures are expected to remain above 110 degrees for several consecutive days.

The FOX Forecast Center reports that the heat dome is expected to persist through at least the weekend, with above-average temperatures likely to continue into mid-August. This prolonged heat is compounded by smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, making outdoor conditions particularly challenging.

As the heat wave continues, residents are urged to take precautions, such as staying indoors during peak heat hours, hydrating frequently, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities. The ongoing extreme temperatures highlight the growing impact of climate change, which is contributing to more frequent and severe heat waves and wildfires.