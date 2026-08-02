Harry Styles demonstrated his resilience and showmanship during his second night performing at the GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City on Saturday (August 1). While performing "Are You Listening Yet?" the British superstar slipped on the rain-slicked stage. Despite the fall, Styles continued singing from the floor, much to the delight of the 68,000 fans present.

After recovering, Styles addressed the crowd, exclaiming "¡Viva México!" and thanking them for their support. He humorously compared the rain to sweating and expressed gratitude for the audience's presence despite the weather. The heavy rain that swept through eastern Mexico City caused delays to the concert and prevented opening act Jorja Smith from performing.

Styles' residency in Mexico City, part of his 2026 world tour, began on Friday (July 31) and includes six concerts. The series continued Saturday (August 1), with additional performances scheduled for August 4, 7, 8, and 10. Mexico City is one of seven cities worldwide selected for Styles' tour and will host the most concerts in the region.

Local authorities reported no major incidents during the event, ensuring a safe experience for attendees. Fans can watch the moment Styles fell on stage through a video shared on social media.