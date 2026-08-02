Kamala Harris Advocates Expanding Supreme Court

Former Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that the United States should consider expanding the Supreme Court to 13 justices. Speaking on Friday (July 31) at the National Urban League Conference in Nashville, she highlighted the need to match the 13 circuit courts in the federal judiciary. This idea has gained traction among Democrats seeking court reform.

Harris's comments come amid discussions about potential 2028 presidential candidates. She emphasized the importance of revisiting the Electoral College and considering statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Harris's stance on expanding the Supreme Court reflects a shift from her 2020 presidential campaign, where she was open to the discussion but less forceful.

As vice president, Harris supported Supreme Court reforms proposed by President Joe Biden, such as term limits, though they did not include increasing the number of justices. The current nine-member court has six justices appointed by Republican presidents, including three by President Donald Trump.

Other potential 2028 contenders, such as former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also support court expansion. California Governor Gavin Newsom has shown skepticism but is warming to the idea.

Harris has not decided on a 2028 presidential run, focusing on the 2026 midterms instead. Her remarks are likely to fuel the ongoing debate over judicial reform as Democrats look ahead to future elections.