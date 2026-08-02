Man Dies After Vans Warped Tour Injury

A tragic incident unfolded at last week's Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, California, where David Granado Jr. suffered a traumatic brain injury and subsequently died. Granado, a native of San Jose, attended the festival with his brother and friends on Sunday, July 26. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, the exact cause of his injury remains unclear, and they are seeking to understand what happened before he was hospitalized.

Granado was reportedly injured during or around the time of the band Thrice's set. His brother, Alejandro Granado, shared that they had separated to watch different bands and were apart for about 90 minutes before David was admitted to a local emergency room at around 8:19 p.m. Alejandro mentioned that David managed to walk himself to a medical tent before being taken to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed on life support for several days. Unfortunately, David passed away on Friday (July 31).

The family has expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the festival organizers. Alejandro stated that he had sent an email to the festival the night he was called to the emergency room, but had not received a response in four days. The family is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist with medical expenses and funeral costs. The Vans Warped Tour, a touring rock music festival sponsored by Vans, has yet to publicly comment on the incident.