Moreno Says Miller Should Not Serve In House Of Representatives

By iHeartRadio

August 2, 2026

House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Senator Bernie Moreno has publicly stated that Ohio Congressman Max Miller should not serve in the House of Representatives, following allegations of abuse made by Moreno's daughter, Emily Moreno, against Miller. The allegations include physical abuse and threats during their marriage, detailed in police reports obtained by ABC News.

Emily Moreno, who was married to Miller from 2022 to 2024, claims that Miller was physically violent, including an incident where he allegedly "threw her against the wall" and "held a gun to her head." The reports also mention that their daughter sustained injuries while in Miller's care. Despite these allegations, Miller has not been charged with any crimes, and the Department of Children and Family Services found no evidence of child abuse.

Miller, a former Trump White House aide, denies the allegations, stating that they are part of a pattern of false accusations intended to damage his reputation. He has filed a defamation lawsuit against Emily Moreno. In response to Bernie Moreno's comments, Miller accused the senator of making political attacks.

The allegations have put Miller's reelection bid in jeopardy, with calls from some Democratic members of Congress for an ethics investigation and resignation. Miller's opponent, Democrat Brian Poindexter, has called the allegations serious and suggested that if proven true, Miller should face legal consequences.

The situation has attracted national attention, with Democrats seeing an opportunity to flip the Ohio congressional seat. The House Majority PAC is monitoring the race closely, while Republicans have largely remained supportive of Miller. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine described the allegations as "troubling" but believes Miller's fate should be decided by voters.

With the deadline for replacing Miller on the ballot approaching, the political landscape in Ohio's 7th District remains uncertain. The allegations against Miller continue to be a focal point in the race, with both sides preparing for a contentious election season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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