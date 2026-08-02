Spider-Man, Odyssey Make Box Office History

By iHeartRadio

August 2, 2026

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Sony and Marvel's latest comic book adventure, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' shattered box office expectations by grossing an impressive $355 million from 4,487 North American theaters over the weekend. This marks the second-largest domestic opening in history, trailing only 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame,' which earned $357 million. The final tally on Monday could potentially see 'Brand New Day' surpassing 'Endgame' if it exceeds current estimates.

The film's remarkable performance is bolstered by a record-breaking $72 million from Thursday previews, surpassing the previous record held by 'Endgame.' Internationally, 'Brand New Day' added $572 million from 66 markets, bringing its worldwide opening total to $927 million. This makes it the second-best global launch, following 'Endgame's' $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' continued to draw audiences, earning $51 million in its third weekend. Together, these films contributed to the largest collective weekend in box office history, with approximately $430 million across all movies.

Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman expressed his excitement, stating, "You've just got to make a really, really great film." The film's success underscores the enduring appeal of Marvel's characters and the power of storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide. Deadline reports that 'Brand New Day' is a testament to the strength of the theatrical experience in a post-COVID world.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the movie's success is a much-needed boost for the superhero genre, following recent underperformances. As the film continues to perform well, it sets the stage for future Marvel releases, including 'Avengers: Doomsday' in December.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices