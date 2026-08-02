Spider-Man, Odyssey Make Box Office History

Sony and Marvel's latest comic book adventure, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' shattered box office expectations by grossing an impressive $355 million from 4,487 North American theaters over the weekend. This marks the second-largest domestic opening in history, trailing only 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame,' which earned $357 million. The final tally on Monday could potentially see 'Brand New Day' surpassing 'Endgame' if it exceeds current estimates.

The film's remarkable performance is bolstered by a record-breaking $72 million from Thursday previews, surpassing the previous record held by 'Endgame.' Internationally, 'Brand New Day' added $572 million from 66 markets, bringing its worldwide opening total to $927 million. This makes it the second-best global launch, following 'Endgame's' $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' continued to draw audiences, earning $51 million in its third weekend. Together, these films contributed to the largest collective weekend in box office history, with approximately $430 million across all movies.

Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman expressed his excitement, stating, "You've just got to make a really, really great film." The film's success underscores the enduring appeal of Marvel's characters and the power of storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide. Deadline reports that 'Brand New Day' is a testament to the strength of the theatrical experience in a post-COVID world.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the movie's success is a much-needed boost for the superhero genre, following recent underperformances. As the film continues to perform well, it sets the stage for future Marvel releases, including 'Avengers: Doomsday' in December.