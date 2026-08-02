Trump Says Attack On Iran Paused For Negotiations

By iHeartRadio

August 2, 2026

Demonstration Held Outside White House Against Trump's War In Iran
Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (August 1) that the United States has paused a planned military strike on Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Iran, along with other Middle Eastern countries, requested a delay to finalize an agreement. This deal aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran's nuclear program.

According to Trump, the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" and ready to act against Iran with unprecedented strength. However, he emphasized that the decision to hold off was made for the "future benefit of the world." The agreement, if completed, would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

The president noted that Israel supports this course of action. However, neither Iranian nor Israeli officials have confirmed the details of the proposed agreement, and the White House has not provided additional information on the negotiations.

AP News reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed concerns to Trump about escalating tensions. The U.S. State Department has issued security alerts for Americans in 10 countries in the region, urging caution due to rising tensions.

The National News Desk highlighted that Trump urged all parties to expedite the agreement process. The situation remains fluid, with potential for rapid developments as negotiations continue.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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