Ariana Grande To Step Back From The Spotlight After Tour

Ariana Grande, the 33-year-old pop sensation, plans to take a break from public life following the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The tour, which began in June, is set to wrap up on September 1 with a series of shows in London. Grande's representative announced over the weekend that she will be stepping back due to "ongoing public scrutiny" and to focus on her well-being.

The decision comes after months of intense public discussion surrounding Grande's health and appearance. Her recent music video for "Petal" reignited concerns about her weight loss, prompting Grande to reiterate her stance against body-shaming. In her 2024 song "Yes, And?", she addressed the issue, urging people not to comment on her body.

Grande's representative emphasized that the singer is looking forward to ending the tour "on a high note, both healthily and happily," and then taking a much-needed break from public-facing commitments. Despite the hiatus, Grande remains committed to her upcoming projects, including her role in the comedy film "Focker-in-Law," set for release later this year.

The singer has also withdrawn from the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George," where she was to star alongside Jonathan Bailey. This move is intended to allow Grande to focus on her health after completing the demanding tour schedule.

Grande's decision to step back is not a retirement from the entertainment industry but a temporary pause to prioritize her health. Her representative assured fans that she is performing "healthily and successfully" during the tour, which has been a "beautiful experience" for her.