A$AP Rocky and Drake have been at odds ever since Rocky and Rihanna started dating in 2020. In a past interview with DJ Akademiks, the Don't Be Dumb rapper said that he and Drake used to be cool up until he and Riri made their relationship public.



"That's 2020, gangsta. Me and shorty was locked in," he said. "That's where everything is subsequent after that. That's when all the shots started happening. That's where I started seeing funny s**t."



Drake initially ignited his beef with A$AP Rocky after taking some shots at him on songs like "Fear of Heights" in 2023. Rocky didn't fire back until he appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's "Show Of Hands" in 2024. “N***as in they feelings over women/What, you hurt or somethin’?" Rocky rapped. "I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them.”



Drizzy eventually responded on his song "Burning Bridges" off his recent album Iceman. On the track, he appears to target both Rocky and Rihanna when he raps, "Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at?" He also said, "Look in the mirror, see where talkin' get you," which fans believe is a reference to Rocky's facial scar.



Look out for A$AP Rocky's full response when "The Jason Lee Show" drops its new episode this Wednesday, August 5, on BET's YouTube channel.