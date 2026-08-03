Bears Lose Bryant To Knee Injury

The Chicago Bears will begin their season without one of their key offseason additions. Safety Coby Bryant is expected to miss eight to ten weeks due to a hyperextended left knee, a bone bruise, and a small fracture. Bryant was carted off the practice field at Halas Hall on Monday (August 3) after sustaining the injury during a training camp session.

Bryant, who joined the Bears this spring on a three-year, $40-million contract, was injured while defending Cole Kmet in a one-on-one drill. After attempting to walk off the injury, Bryant went down again and was visibly emotional as he was taken off the field. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Bryant's recovery could take up to ten weeks.

The Bears signed Bryant following his successful tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped the team win Super Bowl LX. Known for his leadership and work ethic, Bryant recorded seven interceptions over the past two seasons with the Seahawks. His absence leaves the Bears' safety position thin, especially with Elijah Hicks already on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.