Bears Running Back Day-To-Day With Injury

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai will be limited at training camp for the next few days due to a soft-tissue injury. Coach Ben Johnson confirmed today (Monday, August 3) that Monangai, who is entering his second year with the team, is considered day-to-day after sustaining the injury on the first day of camp.

Monangai, a former Rutgers standout, made a significant impact in his rookie season, rushing for nearly 800 yards and scoring five touchdowns. He was drafted in the seventh round, 233rd overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft. His performance last season has positioned him as a potential key player for the Bears, especially with veteran D'Andre Swift set to become a free agent in 2027.

Reports indicate that Monangai has missed several practices, raising concerns about his availability. According to Yahoo Sports, Monangai's absence has been noted, but the specifics of his injury remain undisclosed. Despite this setback, Monangai's ability to protect the ball, evidenced by his zero fumbles last season, remains a valuable asset for the Bears.

As the Bears continue their training camp, the team is hopeful for Monangai's quick recovery. His development is crucial as the Bears aim to build on their successful 2025 season, where they won the NFC North title. The team's training camp runs through August 27 at Halas Hall, with joint practices scheduled against Cincinnati and Tennessee.