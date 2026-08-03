Bills' Gardner-Johnson Sidelined By Calf Strain

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a calf strain during training camp, as confirmed by head coach Joe Brady on Monday (August 3). The 28-year-old athlete was carted off the field over the weekend, sparking initial fears of a more severe injury. Brady expressed relief, stating the team was "really fortunate" that the injury was not more serious.

Further tests revealed that Gardner-Johnson's injury is a lower calf strain, according to Buffalo Rumblings. The injury occurred at St. John Fisher University, where the Bills are holding their training camp. Initial concerns about a potential Achilles injury were dispelled after Gardner-Johnson was seen putting weight on his leg.

The Buffalo Bills, who signed Gardner-Johnson on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, expect him to play a significant role in the upcoming NFL season. In his absence, the team will rely on veterans Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin, along with rookie Jalon Kilgore, who has been impressive in camp. Kilgore recorded two interceptions and three pass breakups in recent practices, as reported by Syracuse.com.

Gardner-Johnson's recovery timeline remains uncertain, but a Grade 1 calf strain typically takes one to three weeks to heal, while a Grade 2 strain could require four to eight weeks. The team is hopeful for a quick recovery, aiming to have him back on the field soon.