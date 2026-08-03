Blue Jays Acquire RHP Soriano From Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels. In exchange, the Blue Jays are sending three prospects to the Angels, including their top minor-league shortstop, Arjun Nimmala. Soriano, who started the season with an impressive 0.84 ERA through his first seven starts, has seen a decline in performance over his last 16 outings. However, he remains a promising addition to the Blue Jays' rotation, especially with the recent trade of Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

Soriano, 27, is known for his powerful pitching arsenal, which includes a 96.5 mph power sinker, a 92 mph splitter, and an 85 mph knuckle curveball. His ability to generate ground balls and strikeouts makes him a valuable asset for the Blue Jays. Despite his recent struggles, Soriano has shown flashes of brilliance, including a 1.50 ERA over his last two starts since the All-Star break.

The trade comes as the Blue Jays face a challenging start to the 2026 season, with several key pitchers, including Trey Yesavage and Jose Berrios, on the injured list. The acquisition of Soriano is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their rotation and improve their chances in the American League East.

Soriano is under team control through 2028, making him a long-term investment for the Blue Jays. The Angels, on the other hand, receive promising prospects in return, including Nimmala, who is ranked 71st overall in MLB prospects. The trade is expected to benefit both teams as they navigate the remainder of the season.