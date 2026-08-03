Braves Acquire Mahle From Giants

The Atlanta Braves have bolstered their injury-depleted rotation by acquiring right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants late Sunday night (August 2). In exchange, the Giants received minor league pitcher Anthony Molina. The trade comes just ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

Mahle, 31, joins the Braves after a challenging season with the Giants, where he posted a 5.13 ERA over 18 starts. Despite his struggles, Mahle has shown improvement recently, recording a 2.82 ERA in July. The Braves hope Mahle can provide stability behind ace Chris Sale as they contend with multiple injuries in their pitching staff, including those to Spencer Strider and Reynaldo López.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Braves will assume the remaining $2.1 million of Mahle's $7 million salary. Mahle's contract includes performance bonuses, which could add up to $1.5 million if he stays healthy.

The Giants, who are struggling this season with a 47-65 record, are expected to make additional trades before the deadline. SFGate reports that the Giants are looking to offload more veterans, including All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez and pitcher Robbie Ray.

Molina, 24, has shown promise in Triple-A with a 3.78 ERA over 52 innings. ABC7 News notes that Molina's fastball sits around 97 mph, and he has experience as both a starter and reliever.

The Braves, currently leading the National League East, hope Mahle can help maintain their position as they aim for postseason success.