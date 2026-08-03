Brutal Heatwave Grips Southwest U.S.

A brutal heatwave is sweeping across the Southwest United States, impacting millions of residents in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. The National Weather Service has issued Extreme Heat Warnings for these areas, with temperatures expected to soar into the triple digits. In Phoenix, temperatures could reach between 109 and 116 degrees until Wednesday (August 5).

According to the FOX Weather, a heat dome has moved westward, bringing life-threatening temperatures to the region. Las Vegas and Phoenix are among the hottest cities, with temperatures potentially hitting 118 to 120 degrees. Las Vegas is experiencing a streak of consecutive days over 110 degrees, with no immediate relief in sight.

The PBS NewsHour reports that the intense heat is increasing the risk of wildfires, particularly in dry areas. The heat dome is expected to be relatively short-lived, but the immediate danger remains high. In Las Vegas, temperatures are forecasted to reach 115 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s, providing little relief.

The CNN highlights that extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S., and the current conditions are exacerbated by climate change. The ongoing heatwave is also contributing to wildfire risks in the Pacific Northwest, with air quality alerts in effect due to smoke pollution.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat. Cooling centers have been set up in various locations to provide relief for those without access to air conditioning.