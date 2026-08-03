Commanders Hire Franchise Legends Riggins, Green

The Washington Commanders have announced that two of their legendary players, John Riggins and Darrell Green, will be rejoining the franchise in new roles. The announcement was made by Commanders President Mark Clouse during a fan event at the team's training camp. Riggins will serve as a color commentator for the preseason broadcast team, while Green will focus on community outreach, particularly related to the team's planned stadium on the RFK Campus in Washington, D.C.

Riggins, who turns 77 on Tuesday (August 4), will join a broadcast crew that includes former Redskin Brian Mitchell and play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie. The Commanders' preseason games will be aired locally on WUSA9. Riggins will also participate in special events, original content, and community programs throughout the year. His No. 44 jersey is set to be retired during the game against the Los Angeles Rams on November 8.

Green, 66, will work closely with Clouse on the new stadium project, which is scheduled to open in 2030. The stadium has already received approval from the city council, and planning is underway. Green spent time with fans at the training camp, discussing the new stadium and signing autographs. His jersey was retired in 2024, honoring his 20-season career with the team, where he recorded 54 interceptions in 295 games.

The return of these Hall of Famers is part of the Commanders' effort to reconnect with their past under new owner Josh Harris. The franchise has been working to improve its relationship with former players and the community, following years of estrangement under former owner Dan Snyder. The Commanders' new stadium is expected to be a state-of-the-art facility that will host various events and include amenities like shopping, housing, and parks.