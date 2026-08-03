Congresswoman Hospitalized After Hit-And-Run Crash On Way To Church

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Democratic representative for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run car crash near Toledo on Sunday (August 2), according to the Toledo Police Department and her congressional office. The incident occurred as Kaptur, 80, was on her way to a church service, with her campaign manager Kegan Zimmermann also in the vehicle and injured in the crash.

Police responded at around 10:48 a.m. to the intersection of Detroit and Central Avenues, where both Kaptur and Zimmermann were transported to a local hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition. Kaptur’s office stated, "She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries," and expressed gratitude for the quick response from Toledo first responders and the medical team assisting those involved. Kaptur added she is thankful for the hundreds of constituents who have reached out and looks forward to returning to her full schedule soon.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. According to Toledo police, the investigation remains active, with both vehicles impounded for evidence processing. Investigators are following several strong leads to identify the driver responsible. A witness said the driver who caused the collision was picked up by another vehicle.

Kaptur, the nation’s longest-serving woman in Congress, is currently in a competitive race for re-election against Trump-endorsed Republican Derek Merrin. President Donald Trump won her district in both 2020 and 2024, making it a top target for Republicans in the upcoming midterms

Lawmakers from both parties have posted public messages of support for Kaptur and wished her a speedy recovery. The Toledo Police Department is urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward as the investigation continues.