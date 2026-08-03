Convicted Killer Allegedly Shot Two Men Hours After Getting Out Of Jail

A Charlotte man with a history of violent offenses is accused of shooting two men—killing one—less than two hours after being released from jail on bond last week. David Simpson, 29, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the early morning shooting on Wednesday (July 29) at the Country Club apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina.

Simpson was released from Mecklenburg County Jail at 12:20 a.m. after posting a $10,000 bond on an unrelated weapon possession charge. About 90 minutes later, police say he shot two men during an ongoing dispute over parking at the apartment complex. One man died at the scene, while the second victim survived after surgery.

Surveillance footage cited by law enforcement shows Simpson outside with his girlfriend, later identified as Shakema Scott, when the victims drove by. Simpson allegedly went inside, returned with a weighted black bag, and approached the victims before gunshots were heard. Officers recovered two spent rifle casings at the scene. Investigators believe Scott helped Simpson flee, and she has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Simpson refused to appear in court for his first scheduled hearing on Friday (July 31), prompting a judge to order his appearance later that day. He is now held without bond, pending another court date set for August 21.

Simpson’s criminal record includes a 2013 fatal shooting in Uptown Charlotte, for which he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2015, serving five years before being released on parole in 2020. Since then, court records show repeated arrests for possession of a firearm by a felon and other offenses.

Simpson will remain in custody ahead of his next court appearance on August 21. The case continues to draw attention to local bail practices and the monitoring of violent offenders.