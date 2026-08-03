Drones Disrupt Firefighting Efforts In Spokane County

Fire officials in Spokane County, Washington, have reported that unauthorized drone activity is disrupting critical firefighting efforts. Since Saturday (August 1), 26 drone incursions have been recorded over active fire mitigation operations. As of this morning, the fires have burned over 7,000 acres with zero percent containment, according to CNN.

The presence of drones poses a significant risk to aerial firefighting operations, as helicopters and air tankers must be grounded until the airspace is clear. Fire officials emphasize that no drone photo or video is worth delaying these crucial operations. Two drone operators have been identified and cited, as reported by Apple Valley News Now.

Spokane County is currently battling three major wildfires—Old Trails, Fairview, and Autumn Lane—that have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced the evacuation of nearly 65,000 people. The fires, which began on Saturday, are part of a larger wildfire crisis in Washington state, where more than 250,000 acres have burned this season. Governor Bob Ferguson has declared a statewide emergency and imposed a burn ban through September 30, as detailed by NBC Montana.

Officials are urging residents to keep drones grounded near wildfires to avoid further disruptions and ensure the safety of firefighting crews. Violating drone no-fly zones is against both state and federal laws, carrying potential jail time and fines.