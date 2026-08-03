East Coast Under Threat Of Storms

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to impact much of the East Coast today (Monday, August 3). The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions face a significant threat of flash flooding, with rainfall rates potentially reaching up to two inches per hour. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City are at the greatest risk, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Farther south, tropical moisture is expected to bring rounds of heavy rain and strong storms to the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida. The coastal Carolinas are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding due to repeated heavy downpours. The weather pattern is expected to persist through midweek, with the flood threat increasing across parts of the Southeast.

The Northeast, including New York City and Philadelphia, is under a significant flash flood threat, with the potential for more than a month's worth of rain in some areas. According to CNN, over 36 million people are under flood watches, with the most dangerous conditions expected overnight into Wednesday (August 5).

The storms are driven by a slow-moving cold front interacting with tropical moisture. While the severe weather threat is limited, some storms may produce damaging wind gusts. The flash flood threat is expected to continue through Wednesday, with the greatest concern stretching from the Deep South into the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians.

As the storms progress, travel disruptions are anticipated, with flight cancellations and delays already reported at major airports. The weather system is expected to weaken and move out of the Northeast by Friday (August 7), but scattered showers and storms may linger.