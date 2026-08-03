Fans React To Nicki Minaj's New Subscription For Exclusive X Content

While some loyal Barbz were quick to subscribe, others weren't so supportive. Some critics accused the controversial rapper of doing everything possible to raise funds that would pay for her legal cases.



"Here she goes begging for money again so she can pay for her legal disputes," one person replied.



Nicki Minaj is currently involved in two lawsuits, a $229K lawsuit from law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP and a $275K complaint filed by 24/7 Productions. According to TMZ, the latter production company alleges they fronted $255,000 in expenses for a concert in 2023 to promote her Pink Friday 2 album. 24/7's owners named Nicki and her production company in the lawsuit because they believe the "Everybody" rapper personally benefited from the unpaid work. They're seeking a total of around $275,000 for the advance and other expenses.



Minaj recently hit back at the production company and claimed she personally shouldn't owe any money. She maintained that the issue lies solely between 24/7 and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC. She asked a judge to drop the lawsuit and order 24/7 to pay her legal fees.