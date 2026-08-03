Fans React To Nicki Minaj's New Subscription For Exclusive X Content
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2026
Nicki Minaj wants fans to see her exclusive content on X, but they've got to cough up some bread first.
On Saturday, August 1, the New York native announced she's releasing exclusive content on her X account. For $10 a month, fans can join #GagCitySub and access rare spaces, various types of content and more. So far, she's already offered daily motivation posts and subscriber-only spaces with her #NickiTrivia game.
"You can now subscribe to my X account," Minaj wrote. "It's for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times… elevate, levitate, meditate."
I finally did it.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2026
You can now subscribe to my X account.
It’s for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times…
elevate, levitate, meditate.
Exclusive Spaces & Content 🎀
Welcome Aboard 🔑 pic.twitter.com/e3W7j4Eqc9
While some loyal Barbz were quick to subscribe, others weren't so supportive. Some critics accused the controversial rapper of doing everything possible to raise funds that would pay for her legal cases.
"Here she goes begging for money again so she can pay for her legal disputes," one person replied.
Nicki Minaj is currently involved in two lawsuits, a $229K lawsuit from law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP and a $275K complaint filed by 24/7 Productions. According to TMZ, the latter production company alleges they fronted $255,000 in expenses for a concert in 2023 to promote her Pink Friday 2 album. 24/7's owners named Nicki and her production company in the lawsuit because they believe the "Everybody" rapper personally benefited from the unpaid work. They're seeking a total of around $275,000 for the advance and other expenses.
Minaj recently hit back at the production company and claimed she personally shouldn't owe any money. She maintained that the issue lies solely between 24/7 and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC. She asked a judge to drop the lawsuit and order 24/7 to pay her legal fees.