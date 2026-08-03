Iran Denies U.S. Talks Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iran has denied holding any negotiations with the United States, contradicting President Donald Trump's statement that talks were set to begin on Monday (August 3). President Trump claimed he postponed military strikes on Iran to allow for diplomatic discussions to progress. However, Iran has stated it is engaged in talks with Oman, its neighbor across the Strait of Hormuz, to establish a safe maritime corridor.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, clarified that discussions with Oman are nearing completion, focusing on a new maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera, these negotiations aim to ensure a route that respects the sovereign rights of both nations involved.

Despite President Trump's assertion of a potential agreement with Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media have dismissed these claims as baseless. The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that Iran maintains control over the strait and will keep it closed as long as U.S. "hostile actions" continue. The Times of India noted that Iran's maritime passage will remain restricted, with vessels allowed only through a designated route after coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The situation remains tense as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an explosion near a tanker off the coast of Oman, highlighting ongoing maritime security concerns in the region. Meanwhile, oil prices have fluctuated due to the geopolitical tensions, with U.S. crude oil prices falling sharply after President Trump announced a hold on military actions.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the international community watches closely, with potential resolutions hinging on the outcome of the Iran-Oman discussions and the broader geopolitical landscape.