James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Marks 1st Anniversary Since His Death

Kimberly Van Der Beek's love for her late husband James Van Der Beek remains strong as she celebrates their first wedding anniversary since his death.

On Saturday (August 1), Kimberly marked her and the Varsity Blues actor's 16th wedding anniversary, their first since he passed away in February 2026. She took to her Instagram to share a series of photos of her and James over the years alongside a message that she is "grateful" to still feel her husband's presence through their children.

"16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames," she wrote in the caption. "The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold everyday with all these incredible children we have. He continues to be present and guide us. I'm eternally grateful."

She also shared a sweet snap of kids hugging the Dawson's Creek star. Kimberly and James tied the knot on August 1, 2010, even renewing their vows in his final days, and welcomed six children together: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 10, and Gwendolyn, 8, and sons Joshua, 14, and Jeremiah, 4.

James' family confirmed February 11 that he had "passed peacefully" at 48 after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in August 2023.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," they said in a statement. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

In May, Kimberly reflected on the grief she continues to feel since her husband's death, explaining, "To say I'm heartbroken is a severe understatement."