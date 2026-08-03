Jay Clayton Sworn In As Director Of National Intelligence

Jay Clayton has officially been sworn in as the new director of national intelligence in Washington, D.C. Clayton, who was confirmed by the Senate last week, previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and as the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. He replaces interim DNI Bill Pulte, who laid off about 30% of the national intelligence staff during his short tenure.

President Donald Trump praised Clayton, describing him as an "outstanding person" and "very highly respected." Clayton's confirmation follows a period of controversy surrounding Pulte's appointment, as Pulte had no intelligence background and faced criticism for his role in downsizing the office.

Clayton's nomination received bipartisan support, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune noting Clayton's "great reputation." However, some Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, expressed concerns over Pulte's temporary role and the timing of Clayton's nomination, which came after the House failed to extend a key surveillance law due to opposition related to Pulte's appointment.

Despite his lack of intelligence experience, Clayton's background in law and finance, including his role in high-profile cases and his tenure at the SEC, has been recognized as an asset. Clayton's leadership is expected to focus on coordinating intelligence efforts across the 18 U.S. spy agencies.

Looking forward, Clayton will oversee the U.S. intelligence community, which includes agencies like the CIA and NSA, as he steps into this critical national security role.