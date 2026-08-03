Keefe D Reveals Why He Turned Down Plea Deal Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial

"I’m 63," he continued. "I had a cancer battle. I got three stints to my heart. The average American lives to be like 74 years old. Ten years, I’m dead. So why would I want to take a plea deal?”



Davis is accused of ordering the hit on Tupac Shakur and was charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege the former gang affiliate helped organize the 1996 shooting based on Davis' own accounts of what happened that night. In a 2008 interview with police, Davis reportedly told police that he was in the vehicle that pulled up next to the late rapper and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. He also alleged that he saw his nephew, Orlando Anderson, fire the weapon from the backseat.



The interview in question was previously used in documentaries, including 50 Cent and Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and books like former Los Angeles Police Department Detective Greg Kading's "Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations." Davis also wrote his own book, “Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops," in which he also recounted the story of the shooting. A judge recently ruled that the 2008 interview can be played in court. When asked about the book he wrote, Davis said he wasn't involved in writing it and said he only put his name on it for the money.



“I was just after the money. I did it for the money,” he said. “I didn’t write that book. I don’t know nothing about no Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra. Just read the book."



Davis is set to face trial on August 10 in Las Vegas.

