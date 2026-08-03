Kendrick Lamar Surprises 7-Year-Old Amputee With Touching Birthday Message

"You continue to be great and continue to keep that smile on your face, man," he added. "You've got a beautiful life to live and you're giving us a whole lot of inspiration."



Romel's mother said he'll need to go through some more surgeries before he can start using prosthetic arms, but she asserted that the young boy's spirit has yet to be broken. She also said that her son will "never stop talking about this," and we don't blame him.



Romel still has a long road to go before he makes a full recovery. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for his medical bills. Click here to donate to his family now.