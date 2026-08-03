Kendrick Lamar Surprises 7-Year-Old Amputee With Touching Birthday Message
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2026
Kendrick Lamar gave one little boy a birthday he'll never forget.
Detroit native Romel Frazier Jr. received an incredible gift from the Grammy Award-winning rapper in honor of the boy's 7th birthday. Romel had to have both of his arms amputated earlier this year after he was injured in a brutal dog attack. After he returned home from the hospital, the young boy's family shared a video of him inviting Lamar to his birthday party. On Friday, July 31, Lamar personally called Romel to wish him a happy birthday and invited him to hang out in Los Angeles.
"I'm glad I got to talk to you," Lamar told the young boy.
"You continue to be great and continue to keep that smile on your face, man," he added. "You've got a beautiful life to live and you're giving us a whole lot of inspiration."
Romel's mother said he'll need to go through some more surgeries before he can start using prosthetic arms, but she asserted that the young boy's spirit has yet to be broken. She also said that her son will "never stop talking about this," and we don't blame him.
Romel still has a long road to go before he makes a full recovery. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for his medical bills. Click here to donate to his family now.