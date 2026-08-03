Lil Uzi Vert Drops Surprise EP On Their Birthday Amid Lollapalooza Mishap

The Maverick "Almost Forever" EP is Uzi's first major body of work in two years. The eight-track EP features all-new music and includes an old family photo of Uzi with their grandmother on the cover. Since releasing Eternal Atake 2, the 31-year-old artist recently made waves with singles such as "Chanel Boy" and their most recent smash hit, "What You Sayin'."



Despite his tendency to drop new music on his birthday, fans were caught off guard by the surprise project. LUV previously gave fans a heads-up that they've got new music on the way in an Instagram Story a few weeks ago, but they weren't expecting it so soon. It's not the only batch of new tracks they've got in the works either. Deep within the EP's cover art, you can see a special message in the eyes of Uzi's family member that says, "ALBUM AFTER THIS." No release date for the album has been announced yet.



Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's new project, Maverick "Almost Forever" EP, on iHeartRadio now!

