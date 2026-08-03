Lil Uzi Vert Drops Surprise EP On Their Birthday Amid Lollapalooza Mishap
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2026
Lil Uzi Vert surprised fans with new music after missing their anticipated performance at 2026 Lollapalooza.
The Philly native was supposed to celebrate their birthday onstage during the second night of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago. Unfortunately, after experiencing some travel issues, organizers informed fans on Friday, July 31, that the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper couldn't attend the festival. "Due to the travel complications of the Uzi Bird, we will not be performing tonight," the festival announced. Soon after their set was cancelled, Uzi decided to make up for the botched set by popping out with Major Lazer and sharing their brand-new project, Maverick "Almost Forever" EP.
The Maverick "Almost Forever" EP is Uzi's first major body of work in two years. The eight-track EP features all-new music and includes an old family photo of Uzi with their grandmother on the cover. Since releasing Eternal Atake 2, the 31-year-old artist recently made waves with singles such as "Chanel Boy" and their most recent smash hit, "What You Sayin'."
Despite his tendency to drop new music on his birthday, fans were caught off guard by the surprise project. LUV previously gave fans a heads-up that they've got new music on the way in an Instagram Story a few weeks ago, but they weren't expecting it so soon. It's not the only batch of new tracks they've got in the works either. Deep within the EP's cover art, you can see a special message in the eyes of Uzi's family member that says, "ALBUM AFTER THIS." No release date for the album has been announced yet.
Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's new project, Maverick "Almost Forever" EP, on iHeartRadio now!