Lions' Gibbs: "Time Will Tell" When Hold-In Ends

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues his training camp hold-in, missing his fifth consecutive practice on Monday (August 3) in Allen Park. The three-time Pro Bowler, who is seeking a contract extension, was seen on the sidelines but not in uniform. When asked about his return, Gibbs told reporters, "Only time will tell."

Despite speculation, Gibbs denied that his absence is solely about needing a new contract. "Nah, it's not about that," he said, leaving the reason for his hold-in unclear. Gibbs has two years remaining on his rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year option picked up by the Lions earlier this offseason. This option will pay him $14.3 million in 2027.

The Lions have expressed their desire to re-sign Gibbs, along with other 2023 draft picks like Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, to long-term extensions. Gibbs, who has rushed for 3,580 yards and scored 49 touchdowns in his three NFL seasons, is expected to command a contract valued at over $20 million annually, similar to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who is also holding in for a new deal.

Lions coach Dan Campbell mentioned that Gibbs reported a minor back injury during the team's conditioning test before camp. Campbell emphasized the importance of Gibbs being around his teammates, saying, "He’s still part of us, and the guys, our players love him, we love him, and he’s a part of what we do."

As the hold-in continues, the Lions remain hopeful for a resolution that will see Gibbs return to the field soon. The team has a history of retaining key players, and negotiations are expected to continue in the coming weeks.