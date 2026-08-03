Madonna Brings Kylie Minogue On Stage For Surprise WorldPride Performance

Two pop icons shared the stage at WorldPride Amsterdam when Madonna brought out Kylie Minogue for a surprise performance that teased a brand new collaboration.

The "Vogue" hitmaker took the stage for Madonna's Club Confessions event presented by MISTR at AFAS Live at WorldPride 2026 on Saturday (August 1) and shocked the crowd when she enlisted the Australian singer for a live debut of their upcoming track "Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix), a reimagined version of a song originally featured on Madonna's latest album Confessions II, per People.

According to Billboard, Minogue stayed onstage with Madonna as the "Like A Prayer" singer rounded out her 30-minute set with renditions of "Sorry" and "Hung Up," from her album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Confessions II, which dropped July 3, served as a long-awaited continuation of the beloved 2005 record and has already broken barriers for the Queen of Pop.

While "Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix)" marks Madonna and Minogue's first official musical collaboration, the pair have shared the stage together during Madonna's Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles in March 2024, performing Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head" as well as a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

"Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix)" arrives August 7.