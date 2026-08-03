Madonna Brings Kylie Minogue On Stage For Surprise WorldPride Performance

By Sarah Tate

August 3, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Two pop icons shared the stage at WorldPride Amsterdam when Madonna brought out Kylie Minogue for a surprise performance that teased a brand new collaboration.

The "Vogue" hitmaker took the stage for Madonna's Club Confessions event presented by MISTR at AFAS Live at WorldPride 2026 on Saturday (August 1) and shocked the crowd when she enlisted the Australian singer for a live debut of their upcoming track "Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix), a reimagined version of a song originally featured on Madonna's latest album Confessions II, per People.

According to Billboard, Minogue stayed onstage with Madonna as the "Like A Prayer" singer rounded out her 30-minute set with renditions of "Sorry" and "Hung Up," from her album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Confessions II, which dropped July 3, served as a long-awaited continuation of the beloved 2005 record and has already broken barriers for the Queen of Pop.

While "Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix)" marks Madonna and Minogue's first official musical collaboration, the pair have shared the stage together during Madonna's Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles in March 2024, performing Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head" as well as a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

"Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix)" arrives August 7.

MadonnaKylie Minogue
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices