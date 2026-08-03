Minor Deal Brings C Rortvedt Back To Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their catching lineup by acquiring Ben Rortvedt from the New York Mets. The trade, completed today (Monday, August 3), sees right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott heading to the Mets. This move marks the third time in the past year that Rortvedt, a 28-year-old catcher, has joined the Dodgers.

Rortvedt's return comes at a crucial time as the Dodgers deal with injuries to their primary catchers, Will Smith and Dalton Rushing. The Dodgers are looking to strengthen their roster as they approach the baseball trade deadline.

Rortvedt's experience and skills behind the plate are expected to provide much-needed depth to the Dodgers' lineup. His familiarity with the team could prove advantageous as the Dodgers aim to maintain their competitive edge in the league.