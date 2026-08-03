MLB Trade Deadline: Dodgers Land Skubal, More Deals Loom

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is today (Monday, August 3), with teams scrambling to finalize deals by 6 p.m. Eastern. The Los Angeles Dodgers have already made headlines by acquiring left-hander Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Skubal, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, bolsters the Dodgers' pitching lineup as they aim for a World Series three-peat.

The Dodgers sent outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith to the Tigers in exchange for Skubal, according to USA TODAY Sports. The Tigers, meanwhile, are expected to be active in both buying and selling players as they seek to balance their roster for a playoff push.

The trade market is bustling with activity as teams like the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Tampa Bay Rays make strategic moves. The Yankees acquired infielder Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals, while the Cubs secured right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays added Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets, as reported by MLB.com.

Other notable trades include the Chicago White Sox acquiring pitcher Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners, and the Atlanta Braves obtaining outfielder Lane Thomas and pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals. The Pittsburgh Pirates also made a move by acquiring Camilo Doval from the Yankees.

As the deadline approaches, teams are evaluating their needs for playoff contention or future rebuilding. Players like Casey Mize, Robbie Ray, and Luis Arraez remain on the radar for potential trades. The market is also seeing interest in catchers, with teams like the Yankees and Red Sox exploring options to strengthen their rosters.

With the clock ticking, the MLB trade deadline promises more surprises and strategic maneuvers as teams position themselves for the remainder of the season and beyond.