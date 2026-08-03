Modest Mouse Removes Simon O'Connor From Tour Following Allegations

Modest Mouse has dropped guitarist Simon O'Connor from the band's upcoming tour, following his apology over sending inappropriate messages to an underage fan.

"Simon will not be joining us on the upcoming tour," the "Float On" hitmakers wrote on Instagram on Friday (July 31). "We look forward to being out there with you all."

The group also revealed that Les Savy Fav's Seth Jabour will take O'Connor's place.

Last week, O'Connor apologized for sending the messages to the minor.

"Firstly, I would like to just say that I unequivocally oppose any sexual behavior towards minors, as a human and a parent it disgusts me," he wrote on Reddit. "Throughout my adult life, there has been a person messing with me. This person creates multiple social media accounts and deletes them but always posts similar photos that I often recognize from previous accounts. After a long night, I picked up my phone to discover that a similar profile had been interacting with some of my posts. I assumed this was the same person, and with poor judgment, I decided to reach out with a tasteless meme. I'm genuinely sorry to the person who received those messages."

O'Connor has been playing with the "Float On" hitmakers since 2021.