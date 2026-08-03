Myspace Owners Plan Comeback With New Vision For Platform

Myspace, the once-dominant social media platform, could soon see a revival as its owners, brothers Tim and Chris Vanderhook, announced plans to relaunch the site with a fresh vision. The brothers said they want the new Myspace to stand out from current social media giants by offering a more personal and less algorithm-driven experience, addressing concerns that modern platforms encourage endless scrolling and limit user creativity.

The Vanderhooks explained in a recent documentary, Myspace, that they tried to modernize the platform before, but it did not succeed because the company had changed hands multiple times and lost its original spirit. "We really tried to modernize it, but it was a different company at that point. It wasn’t the same Myspace," Tim Vanderhook said in the documentary. Chris Vanderhook added, "By that time, they had been through four other sets of management and CEOs. We were going to be the fifth ones, and I think that there were a lot of the people who were really just done." Despite past setbacks, the brothers remain committed to relaunching Myspace, with Tim stating, "And if that one doesn’t work, we’ll do it again."

The current version of Myspace is still online, but it is a shadow of its former self, with old articles, broken links, and few active users. The plan for the new Myspace is to recapture the sense of community and creativity that defined its early years, when users could fully customize their profiles and share music, photos, and their "Top Friends" list.

The platform, which launched in 2003, became a cultural touchstone in the 2000s and was once the most popular social network in the world, attracting around 115 million monthly visitors by 2008. However, Facebook eventually overtook Myspace in both traffic and influence, leading to a steep decline for Myspace. Nostalgia for the more personal and customizable social media experience Myspace once provided is growing, especially as users express frustration with algorithm-heavy apps.

The Vanderhooks have not announced a specific date for the relaunch, and former co-founder Tom Anderson is not expected to be involved in the new initiative. As the social media landscape continues to evolve, the future of Myspace will depend on whether it can offer users something truly different—and recapture the spirit that once set it apart.