Naked Man Survives Brooklyn Bridge Jump, Faces Multiple Charges

A man who jumped naked from the top of the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday (August 2) was rescued from the East River and is now facing several criminal charges, according to New York City police.

The New York Police Department identified the man as Galymzhan Abaildayev, age 44, who scaled the bridge’s north tower before stripping off his clothes, displaying flags—including one believed to be a Kazakhstan flag—and leaping from the structure’s peak into the water below. According to the New York Post, Abaildayev was seen holding what appeared to be a piece of clothing or bag above his head as he jumped, possibly attempting to use it as a parachute.

Police responded to reports of a man climbing the 143-year-old bridge around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they closed off pedestrian traffic for safety. Abaildayev jumped before police could make contact with him. He landed in the river and was quickly rescued by the NYPD harbor unit, then transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities say Abaildayev left behind a blanket and robe covered in incoherent writing at the top of the bridge. Police also recovered two flags and a backpack. The city’s Department of Transportation notes the Brooklyn Bridge towers reach about 272 feet tall, while the clearance above the river is 135 feet at the center.

Abaildayev is now charged with reckless endangerment, making graffiti, public lewdness, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. As of Monday (August 3), it is unclear if he has legal representation. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details about the flags or his motives.